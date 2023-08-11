Deadline to apply for Pact Act benefits extended

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The deadline for veterans to apply for Pact Act benefits has been extended.

The original deadline was Aug. 9.

It’s now Monday, Aug. 14.

Anyone who served overseas and was exposed to burn pits, agent orange, or other toxic substances can apply for backdated benefits.

Sen. Angus King, who supported the Pact Act, told us last month about 56,000 Maine veterans may qualify for benefits, but fewer than 3,000 had applied.

You can submit a claim by going to https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/ or call 711 for help.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.