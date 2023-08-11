Cooper Flagg reclassifies to Class of 2024

Flagg announced the decision on Instagram
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Cooper Flagg’s journey to college and NBA basketball just got moved up a year.

He announced on his Instagram page that he will be reclassifying from the Class of 2025 to the Class of 2024.

Flagg has previously announced that his college scholarship offer list that’s reached double digits, including programs like Duke, UCLA, and Kansas to name a few.

