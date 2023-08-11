Connecticut Solar Company opens new facility in Biddeford

The company says they’re looking to bring 60 new jobs to the area in the next six months.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Venture Solar says they’re setting up shop in Biddeford.

The Connecticut-based company is expanding with a 10,000-square-foot facility.

The company says they’re looking to bring 60 new jobs to the area in the next six months.

According to their website, Venture Solar is a solar company providing high-efficiency, US-made solar panel installation for homes across the Northeast.

