Brewer girl donates hundreds of backpacks to Penquis

Penquis
Penquis(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of area children will have back to school back packs this year thanks to the generosity of one young girl from Brewer.

Ava Burke, 12, and her family were at Penquis Friday morning dropping off 331 backpacks.

This is the 6th year that in lieu of birthday gifts, she has asked people to help her give back.

With the help of some local businesses and, of course, her little sister - they were able to far exceed their goal this year.

“A lot of my friends helped me and my parents helped me a lot, like they provide like the space for me to stash these. I use their bedroom, and they bring me out shopping to like get the backpacks with donations, and I pick them all out. Well, it just makes me feel really good knowing that kids who wouldn’t regularly have backpacks could have them, and they’ll be confident for back to school. Help out your community whenever you can. It feels really good,” said Burke.

The plan is to continue this tradition next year with hopes of giving out even more backpacks.

