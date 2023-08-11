Annual Blueberry Festival in Winslow this weekend
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - The annual Blueberry Festival in Winslow is Saturday.
The festivities will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Winslow Congregational Church.
Blueberry pies are available to buy Friday night until 7 p.m. or Saturday until they’re sold out.
There will also be a pancake breakfast, a silent auction, kids activities, a yard sale, and more.
For more information, go to https://winslowucc.org/blueberry-festival/.
