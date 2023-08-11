The 2023 Maine Red Hot Dog Festival kicks off this weekend

Maine Red Hot Dog Festival
Maine Red Hot Dog Festival(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Maine is known for many things when it comes to food.

We’ve got blueberries, potatoes, lobster, and you can’t forget about the red snappers.

Maine’s Red Hot Dog Festival is returning to the town of Dexter Saturday!

The popular event brings locals and visitors from all over the country.

There’s food, live music, and of course the hot dog eating contest.

The town manager of Dexter said it’s simply a good time and the family fun event lasts all day.

“We do have four stages, I’ve got like seven bands coming in,” said Trampas King. “Our highlight band is Crazy Train who is going to be playing at 5 o’clock. We’ve got plenty of other food too, it’s not just the red hot dogs. We’ve got over 100 vendors coming in. It’s going to be a great time, it’s just fun, it’s exciting and it’s red hot dogs.”

The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m.

If you want to keep up with live updates or if you have any questions, you can go to the Maine Red Hot Dog Festival Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Monmouth Theater to host a conversation with David Harbour
Monmouth Theater to host a conversation with David Harbour
Milbridge Theatre
Milbridge Theatre celebrates grad opening
Organization turn to tiny homes to help combat youth homelessness
Organization turn to tiny homes to help combat youth homelessness
New developments in crash that killed 4 Maine Maritime Academy students
Home and Clothing Sale at Morgan Hill Event Center
Deep discount event in Hermon sees high turnout on first day