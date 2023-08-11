The 2023 Maine Red Hot Dog Festival kicks off this weekend

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Maine is known for many things when it comes to food.

We’ve got blueberries, potatoes, lobster, and you can’t forget about the red snappers.

Maine’s Red Hot Dog Festival is returning to the town of Dexter Saturday!

The popular event brings locals and visitors from all over the country.

There’s food, live music, and of course the hot dog eating contest.

The town manager of Dexter said it’s simply a good time and the family fun event lasts all day.

“We do have four stages, I’ve got like seven bands coming in,” said Trampas King. “Our highlight band is Crazy Train who is going to be playing at 5 o’clock. We’ve got plenty of other food too, it’s not just the red hot dogs. We’ve got over 100 vendors coming in. It’s going to be a great time, it’s just fun, it’s exciting and it’s red hot dogs.”

The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m.

If you want to keep up with live updates or if you have any questions, you can go to the Maine Red Hot Dog Festival Facebook page.

