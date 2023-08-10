Warmer Today, More Rain Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A ridge of high pressure will bring us a good day today. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds later this morning through the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the north and west. The cold front may trigger a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon for area north and west of Bangor but overall the bulk of the day will be dry. Temperatures will be more summer-like today with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Rain and a few thunderstorms will move in tonight as the cold front moves in. Rain could be heavy at times during the overnight hours. Lows will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s.

The cold front will move to our east Friday morning bringing the rain to an end by early to mid-morning. Drier air moving in behind the front will allow us to dry out a bit and for skies to brighten later in the morning through the afternoon. However, we’re not out of the woods, as upper level energy is forecast to cross the state during the afternoon which will give us the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Friday afternoon’s temperatures will be in the 70s for most spots. Rainfall totals from tonight’s rain through and showers and thunderstorms that pop up Friday afternoon will range from .5″-1.5″ with some locally higher amounts possible especially in areas that see any thunderstorms. High pressure will bring us a good start to the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and highs in the 70s to near 80°. Low pressure is forecast to move out of the Eastern Great Lakes Region Saturday and head our way, bringing us a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Today: Mostly sunny start then increasing clouds late morning through the afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon north and west of Bangor. Warmer with highs between 78°-85°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Rain likely, a few thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Patchy fog. Lows between 58°-64°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Morning showers possible then brightening skies late morning through the afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. West wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to around 80°.

