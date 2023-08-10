Skowhegan State Fair kicks off 205th year

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Skowhegan State Fair is underway.

“205 years this fair has operated here in Skowhegan. Very proud of that tradition that we have here,” Denny Morin, Advertising manager for the fair said.

The fair is known as the nation’s longest consecutively running agricultural fair, bringing people here from all over.

“This year, we have so much going on, entertainment every day, exhibitors, we have over 60 exhibitors,” Morin said.

There’s also several livestock shows and more than 30 midways rides. Fairgoer Chloe Boyce loves the food and riding the Zipper.

“It goes forward and then it switches and goes back. Its really scary at first when it goes back, but going backwards is easier than going forward,” Boyce said.

For Hannah Ferreira, it’s all about bonding with her horse while showing off their skills.

“It’s the best feeling in the world to have that connection with your horse. It’s truly amazing what they will do for you when they trust you,” Ferreira said.

The fair runs for 10 days and is expected to welcome 75,000 people this year.

“Agriculture is what makes us stand out the best. We have a tremendous agricultural livestock, all kinds of sheep display, tractor pulls, we really have it all, and the farmers bring their sheep in, and we have contest for that,” Morin said.

“You should definitely come because it is so much fun. The rides are amazing, especially the Spider. If you havent been on the Spider yet, you should try it,” Boyce said.

“We have music in the park, we have so many area sponsors who sponsor that this year, helping us out, and and it has been a really great response from our local community as well,” Morin said.

