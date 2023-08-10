Rats! Meet the Mainer who is an national rat expert

BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - Growing up in North Berwick, Steve Belmain never envisioned becoming a renowned rat expert.

After graduating from the University of Vermont, he moved to England and eventually joined the National Resources Council.

A chance assignment to a rat-infested region of Mozambique opened his eyes.

“That sort of triggered my scientific interest, triggered me to go off and try to find out more about them and develop a research program around them to try to develop more sustainable ways of controlling them,” Belmain said.

For 25 years, Belmain has been traveling mostly throughout Africa and Asia. There he spends his time in third-world farming areas where the impacts from the most dangerous rat species are devastating and often deadly.

He’s introducing farmers and even entire communities to what he calls ecologically-based management. Belmain says it is more effective and safer than poison.

“We want to try to get away from that and develop things that are more sustainable, they’re more natural, they don’t cause harm to the environment and other animals but other people who are using these things,” Belmain said.

As much harm as rats can cause, Belmain points out that they also do a lot of good.

The organization Herorats is one example. With tiny backpacks, the trained rats use their nose to sniff out everything from landmines to people trapped in building debris.

“Once you get them trained, they’re remarkably able to smell these things, and they’re intelligent enough to really, almost enjoy it. Some of them are quite motivated and love to work,” Belmain said.

When it comes to rats, Belmain is Europe’s go-to guy for an interview for television and radio shows.

He says the world needs some rats, but in many other parts of the world, they have to go.

“I hope that is one thing I can raise the awareness that people have in the developing world with rats but also coming up with better solutions,” Belmain said.

