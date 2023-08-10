Police respond to a stolen port-a-potty truck that went off the road Thursday morning
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Oakland police are asking for the public’s help regarding an incident that doesn’t exactly happen every day.
Oakland and Fairfield police responded early Thursday morning to Fairfield Street where a stolen port-a-potty truck went off the road.
They say a suspect has been identified, but they ask anyone with information to call officer Warren at 465-2202.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.