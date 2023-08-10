Police respond to a stolen port-a-potty truck that went off the road Thursday morning

Stolen port-a-potty truck in Oakland
Stolen port-a-potty truck in Oakland(Oakland Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Oakland police are asking for the public’s help regarding an incident that doesn’t exactly happen every day.

Oakland and Fairfield police responded early Thursday morning to Fairfield Street where a stolen port-a-potty truck went off the road.

They say a suspect has been identified, but they ask anyone with information to call officer Warren at 465-2202.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

College of the Atlantic
New art installation is underway at College of the Atlantic
Skowhegan State Fair kicks off 205th year
Skowhegan State Fair kicks off 205th year
Steve Belmain
Rats! Meet the Mainer who is an national rat expert
Penobscot Nation community center groundbreaking
Penobscot Nation holds groundbreaking ceremony for new community center
Panel discussion offers insight to students nearing graduation
Panel discussion offers insight to students nearing graduation