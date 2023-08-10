Police: Man took person ‘hostage’ during hourslong standoff at Auburn home

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A man is in custody after a standoff in Auburn lasted several hours.

Officials were called to a home on Poland Spring Road around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday. According to officials, James Bourgoin, a man at the center of an illegal drug trafficking investigation, may have been at the home.

Auburn police knocked at the door of the home and were able to confirm with the homeowner that Bourgoin was inside.

The homeowner and another man were taken to a safe location but learned a third person was still inside the home with Bourgoin.

Authorities attempted to get the man out, calling in with a PA system, but he did not exit the home.

Officials were able to eventually get Bourgoin to speak with them by phone. During a conversation, Bourgoin allegedly told authorities the man was his “hostage and only collateral.”

The standoff continued until 4 a.m., when Bourgoin came out of the home with the other man, surrendering to police.

Police seized multiple items from the home, including a semi-automatic handgun with a loaded magazine, 18 grams of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, suboxone strips and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Bourgoin faces the following charges:

Aggravated trafficking methamphetamine

Aggravated trafficking fentanyl

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Unlawful possession of fentanyl

Illegal possession of a firearm

Creating a police standoff

Unlawful possession of scheduled drugs

