Person rescued after falling 20 feet into water in Oxford

Oxford water rescue
Oxford water rescue(Oxford fire and rescue)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Maine (WMTW) - The Oxford Fire Department rescued a person who fell 20 feet into water on Sunday.

According to officials, a person fell 20 feet off a bridge behind the post office on Pleasant Street.

After a half hour, crew members were able to rig a rope system with a fire truck ladder to hoist the person out of the water.

The person was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

Their conditions has not been updated.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Rockland mother fears homelessness after losing longtime apartment
Rockland mother fears homelessness after losing longtime apartment
FBI agents are seeking a warrant for DNA samples and fingerprints of a man they said was making...
China man has verbal outburst after judge orders mental health evaluation
Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill into law that expands access to abortions later in pregnancy
Opponents of Maine’s new abortion law won’t seek to nullify it through a referendum
Quiet tonight more rain for the end of the week
Quiet tonight more rain for the end of the week