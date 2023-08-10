Person rescued after falling 20 feet into water in Oxford
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OXFORD, Maine (WMTW) - The Oxford Fire Department rescued a person who fell 20 feet into water on Sunday.
According to officials, a person fell 20 feet off a bridge behind the post office on Pleasant Street.
After a half hour, crew members were able to rig a rope system with a fire truck ladder to hoist the person out of the water.
The person was taken to a hospital by helicopter.
Their conditions has not been updated.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.