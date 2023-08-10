Person rescued after falling 20 feet into water in Oxford

OXFORD, Maine (WMTW) - The Oxford Fire Department rescued a person who fell 20 feet into water on Sunday.

According to officials, a person fell 20 feet off a bridge behind the post office on Pleasant Street.

After a half hour, crew members were able to rig a rope system with a fire truck ladder to hoist the person out of the water.

The person was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

Their conditions has not been updated.

