Penobscot Nation holds groundbreaking ceremony for new community center

INDIAN ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - For more than three years, officials from the Penobscot Nation have been working with community partners to bring back a place that brought people together.

On August 10, officials from across the state gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Penobscot Nation community center.

Several speakers from the Penobscot Nation as well as other partners on the project spoke about the need for the center.

It’ll serve as a home for their government, youth resources, and a lot more.

“You know, the site kind of brings me back to my childhood,” said Kirk Francis, Chief of the Penobscot Indian Nation.

“I didn’t realize the level of importance of this site and that facility even growing up here until we tore it down. So, we’re hoping that this facility reinstills that and it moves us into a new era of self determination.”

The Chief of the Penobscot Nation also said the center will serve as a highlight to their culture, and provide a place for their tribal court system, administration, and tribal leadership.

They anticipate opening the doors of the building in October or November of 2024.

