Panel discussion offers insight to students nearing graduation

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - On Thursday, students from across the state took part in the Student Symposium for the Advancement of Maine’s Blue Economy.

The Blue Economy is Maine’s economic sector seeking to conserve marine and freshwater environments while using them in a sustainable way.

One panel discussion saw students listening to professionals in the career field they’re working toward, even if they’re not entirely certain what job they’re going to fill.

“I mean, I have an idea of what I want to do, but I’m not 100% Sure,” said Senior at UNE Michael Scannell.

“Yeah, I have no clue,” said Senior at the University of Maine Tess Hureau.

That was a shared sentiment from professionals who were students not too long ago.

“I just love hearing about their experiences, their journeys, just basically reassurance that you don’t have to know what you’re doing. You can explore different things, which I really like. I like the idea of trying something out for a year. See if you like it, if you don’t change it, switch it up. I just I think that’s really important,” Hureau said.

“I think what I learned, not just from the panel but from all of this, is that science is a community,” said Junior at the University of Maine Randi Phillips.

“It’s all about connections. It’s about being open and allowing yourself to do new things. And it’s important to, you know, try different things and, you know, get slightly uncomfortable and decide, nope, that’s not for you and just keep trying never stop and don’t be afraid of trying,” Phillips went on to say.

The ability to try new things and adapt could prove crucial for them in the years to come.

It’s possible they’ll be taking on jobs that technically don’t exist yet.

“The great thing about a growing industry and one that’s continually evolving and changing is that students get to get innovative, they get to get creative, they get to hear what’s going on and meet with people in the industry and start thinking about what the future possibilities are,” said Director of Workforce Partnerships at Educate Maine Kate Howell.

