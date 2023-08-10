Opponents of Maine’s new abortion law won’t seek to nullify it through a referendum

Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill into law that expands access to abortions later in pregnancy
Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill into law that expands access to abortions later in pregnancy(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine - Groups opposed to Maine’s new law expanding abortion access won’t attempt to nullify the statute through a People’s Veto referendum.

Republican Representative Laurel Libby, leader of the Speak Up for LIFE group, said allies decided the costs of collecting signatures and running a campaign represented too big of a hurdle.

Instead, the groups intend to focus on electing candidates who are opposed to abortions.

Wednesday marks the deadline to notify state officials of a People’s Veto, a constitutional provision allowing citizens to repeal legislation through a statewide vote.

To move forward, more than 67,000 signatures would have been needed.

Passage was considered a foregone conclusion in the Legislature where Democrats control both chambers.

But the vote was close in the House after emotional testimony.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Quiet tonight more rain for the end of the week
Quiet tonight more rain for the end of the week
After looking at three dogs from a breeder in Connecticut, 14-month-old Reece was the one
Skowhegan Police welcomes four-legged officer to the team
Portland Expo to once again house asylum seekers
Portland faces Aug. 16 deadline to find new shelter for 200 asylum seekers in Expo building
Employee taken to hospital after chlorine reaction at Maine campground