Opponents of Maine’s new abortion law won’t seek to nullify it through a referendum

PORTLAND, Maine - Groups opposed to Maine’s new law expanding abortion access won’t attempt to nullify the statute through a People’s Veto referendum.

Republican Representative Laurel Libby, leader of the Speak Up for LIFE group, said allies decided the costs of collecting signatures and running a campaign represented too big of a hurdle.

Instead, the groups intend to focus on electing candidates who are opposed to abortions.

Wednesday marks the deadline to notify state officials of a People’s Veto, a constitutional provision allowing citizens to repeal legislation through a statewide vote.

To move forward, more than 67,000 signatures would have been needed.

Passage was considered a foregone conclusion in the Legislature where Democrats control both chambers.

But the vote was close in the House after emotional testimony.

