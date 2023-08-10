New mural hopes to spark curiosity

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - One local artist is hoping to inspire curiosity after the completion of his new mural in Belfast.

Located on the Baypoint Event Center on Front Street is a new mural by David Hurley.

He began planning it back in February.

It took him most of the summer to paint it.

It depicts an 18-foot sturgeon alongside different sea creatures.

Hurley said he hopes when people walk by it inspires their curiosity.

“This whole project was about curiosity, curiosity about the fish, curiosity about the name, and part of the project is going to include a display panel along the Harborwalk that will have some of that information, scientific and cultural information, and a link to the Penobscot Nation website so people can learn more about history,” said Hurley.

The mural has also been set up with an LED display to glow at night.

There will be an official dedication on August 16th at 6:30 p.m.

