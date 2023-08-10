New art installation is underway at College of the Atlantic

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s big construction going on in Bar Harbor, but not building up. More building in.

“Nature for me is not the thing that’s outside of a city in the woods. It’s in everything in me, in the city, and the rock, the buildings, the wood, the table, the chair, the floor, and the woods, but I follow the land. And that is the theme that connects all of these works together and in particular the granite and the stone. You know, when I look at the walls that run through New England landscape, it’s a very poignant thing,” said Andy Goldsworthy.

Renowned artist Andy Goldsworthy is installing his latest piece “Road Line.”

It will stretch 1500 feet and connect a curb on the Eden Street sidewalk nearly to Frenchman Bay.

The project is already drawing a crowd.

Even Martha Stewart stopped by to check it out.

Made of granite curb stone, it will allow folks to travel a path that ties together Maine’s granite history, the waves in water, and life’s journey.

Goldsworthy said, “Lines...you’re going to be seduced by them, but one that is a role. One that is actually something that people walk along, travel along, journey along. It’s such a resonance with the passage of the stone from when it was formed inside the earth and then come to the surface and quarried and then sent off on journeys, previously was sent off on ships from here. So, the idea of fluidity and movement. And I think that connection between people’s lives and that stone is what this work is about. Essentially, that’s also what the students do, they pass through this place. And I hope that when they leave whenever they step by a curb, they’ll remember they’re in here in their own journeys.”

And perhaps, entice folks to take the road less traveled.

College of the Atlantic’s President, Darron Collins said, “I imagine some visitor to Mount Desert Island walking down the multi-use pathway and the curb is going to be on the right. And all of a sudden, the curb is going to subversively bank to the left and cut at flush with the pavement but cut across and each person that crosses that is going to look to their left and say to themselves, ‘What’s going on here, and where does that go?’ And I hope they might say, ‘Hey, let’s follow it.”

