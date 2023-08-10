Mercer man convicted on 18 counts of child pornography possession, sentenced to 3 years

MERCER, Maine (WABI) - A Mercer man convicted on 18 counts of child pornography possession has been sentenced to three years behind bars, that according to the Morning Sentinel.

Steven Edwards, 50, will also serve 18 years probation after his sentence is done.

The judge warned Edwards if he violates the terms of his probation, he could serve up to nine more years in prison.

As part of his probation, Edwards will become a lifelong sex offender registrant and can’t have access to any devices that can connect to the internet.

According to the paper, Edwards has a criminal record, including previous convictions for possessing child pornography and for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2005 while he was in the U.S. Navy.

He served six years for that crime.

