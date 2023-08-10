Man arrested after standoff in Smithfield

Arrested after Standoff in Smithfield
Arrested after Standoff in Smithfield(Somerset County Sheriffs Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Smithfield man was arrested after a standoff Wednesday night.

According to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a domestic disturbance at Quaker Lane in Smithfield around 1:30 p.m.

When they arrived, a person told them they had been assaulted by Sy Perri, 33, who was in the home.

Police say they were unable to make contact with Perri who was armed and barricaded in the home.

The state police tactical team was called in to help.

Perri was eventually arrested near the home around 9:30 p.m.

He’s charged with aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Perri is being held at Somerset County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Danny Williams discusses upcoming events for the Collins Center for the Arts
Danny Williams discusses upcoming events for the Collins Center for the Arts
Danny Williams discusses upcoming events for the Collins Center for the Arts
"Rock on" by Susan E. Casey
Author and therapist Susan E. Casey discusses her book “Rock on”
Author and therapist Susan E. Casey discusses her book "Rock on"