Man arrested after standoff in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Smithfield man was arrested after a standoff Wednesday night.

According to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a domestic disturbance at Quaker Lane in Smithfield around 1:30 p.m.

When they arrived, a person told them they had been assaulted by Sy Perri, 33, who was in the home.

Police say they were unable to make contact with Perri who was armed and barricaded in the home.

The state police tactical team was called in to help.

Perri was eventually arrested near the home around 9:30 p.m.

He’s charged with aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Perri is being held at Somerset County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.