Maine field hockey building toward another America East Championship run

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine field hockey had a heartbreaking finish to last season by bowing out to the Stanford Cardinal in Orono in the America East Semifinals.

It was a rough way for the Black Bears’ title defense to end, but they’re back to reclaim another conference crown this fall on their brand-new turf.

“It’s really important. It’s really good for recruiting. It’s great that we’re all so excited to come out here every day and play on this field. It makes it easier when we’re just playing. It’s great for ball speed and conditioning. Everything’s just wrapping up really well here,” said Poppy Lambert, senior back.

The expectations remain the same for a team picked No. 2 in the America East Preseason Poll.

“We have our back line basically returning, and it’s the same. I think last year midfield was where we felt like the losses of the year before, so I think this year in midfield we have a lot more depth,” said Josette Babineau, head coach.

They’re fueled by falling short of defending their conference championship at home last season.

“I know what it feels like to win a championship, and I want it this year. It hurt last year. We had a great conference season, 8-0 in the regular season, but we want the championship,” said Hannah Abbott, redshirt fifth year back.

Maine features new players stepping up to fill new roles to stay in contention.

“They’re good, really good. They’re exciting, really fit, fast, and talented. I think the Maine program is going to do really well for them,” said Lambert.

“A lot of girls who are going to be playing have learned from the girls who have left, so that’s exciting. I think it’s just always great to have some young energy with us,” said Abbott.

The Black Bears will be trying to maintain their high standard.

One of the key positions that Maine will have to fill is in net.

Freshman Australian Jayde Temby and Fifth Year Mallory Drayer out of Hershey, Pa. are left on the roster after Mia Borley’s departure.

Borley won America East Goaltender of the Year in her fifth year season in 2022.

The Black Bears start the regular season at home against Boston College on Fri. Aug. 25 at 1 p.m.

It’s the first of a nine-game homestand to start the schedule for Maine.

