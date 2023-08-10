Inbound Front Triggers Rain Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It’s been a stellar day across the Pine Tree State thanks to high pressure controlling our weather pattern. Blue sky and 80s is what we’re looking for in August, right?

Some changes are ahead as the high slides east into the Maritimes late in the day. That high will be followed by an area of low pressure tracking our way; that low will trigger cloud cover and periods of rain overnight. Good news: that low will scoot out of our region quickly, making way for a pretty decent Friday. There will be enough instability to shake out a shower from time to time Friday, otherwise-expect a partly sunny sky with temperatures ranging in the 70s.

Our active pattern continues into the weekend, as high pressure will produce a beautiful Saturday with sunshine and temperatures flirting with 80, with a cold front sweeping some clouds along with scattered showers and thundershowers possible for the second half of the weekend.

Monday? You bet—another high pressure cell, so we start the new work week with blue sky and sunshine.

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS, PERIODS OF RAIN, THUNDERSHOWER POSSIBLE. TEMPERATURES WILL BOTTOM-OUT IN THE MID 60S.

FRIDAY: BECOMING PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWER, RUMBLE OF THUNDER POSSISBLE, TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 70S WITH A SW BREEZE BECOMING WESTERLY.

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE WITH HIGHS RANGING NEAR 80 ALONG WITH A LIGHT WEST WIND.

SUNDAY: MUCH LIKE FRIDAY-PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSHOWERS, TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 70S.

MONDAY: BLUE SKY & SUNSHINE, UPPER 70S.

