China man has verbal outburst after judge orders mental health evaluation

CHINA, Maine (WABI) - A man from China facing charges for assaulting three state troopers had a verbal outburst in court Wednesday after he was ordered by a judge to undergo a mental health evaluation, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Brent Elisens, 36, was arrested in September 2021.

He faces numerous charges including three counts of assault on an officer, obstructing government administration, and refusing to submit to arrest.

Authorities said he had stopped to confront a state trooper who had a truck pulled over on Route 3 in China.

Elisens told the judge Wednesday he wanted to represent himself in court.

The judge agreed to that request, but ordered Elisens to undergo a mental health evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial and able to represent himself.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.