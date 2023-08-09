Versant Power builds fence to keep out critters

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Even with clear skies, folks can still experience a power outage.

Storms, wind, and fallen trees aren’t the only cause.

“In Maine, trees are actually the number one cause of outages here, but squirrels are another leading cause for substation outages all across the country. They can get into substations and cause problems. In the past, we’ve had a raccoon, and birds also have been another issue,” said Shelby Hartin, Versant Power’s Communication Specialist.

Versant Power is taking measures to change that.

“We are at the Broadway substation in Bangor. This week, our crews will be energizing an electric fence which is located inside an exterior fence that is not energized, and this is to prevent squirrel-related power outages. What this fence does is it delivers a humane shock to deter the animals before they can get into more dangerous areas of the substation and cause problems,” said Hartin.

In addition to the fence, they’re also covering target areas of the substation.

“We use bushing guards, conductor cover, and also bus guards as well. But, there’s some spots in the substation we can’t always apply protective covering to how it’s electrically set up. It’s hard to get the whole substation out at once. The Trans guard fence is a good remedy to protect the whole other sub as a whole,” explained Riley McKay, Power Systems Technical Supervisor for Versant Power.

So with these additional safety measures, Versant Power is able to keep critters out and keep your power going.

“I think that this fence will improve reliability for customers who are specifically served by this substation and also for the other substations where these fences will eventually be installed. Safety is one of our number one things here at Versant Power. The electric fence itself is inside of an exterior fence, so the general public will not come into contact with that fence this way,” said Hartin.

All to help folks in Bangor keep the lights on.

“This is definitely a project that has been backed by a lot of historical outage data, and it’s something that we find important because of the way it can protect both the substation and the downstream customers,” said Hartin.

