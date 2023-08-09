SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Final preparations are underway for the nation’s oldest consecutively running agricultural fair.

The Skowhegan State Fair opens on Thursday for its 205th year.

The fair runs for 10 days.

Fair favorites like demolition derbies, truck pulls, and harness racing will all be returning.

And, of course, the food and vendors.

For more information about the schedule, rides and events, go to skowheganstatefair.com.

