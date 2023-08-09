Skowhegan Police welcomes four-legged officer to the team

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - It’s been since the mid-1980s that the Skowhegan Police Department has had a K9 of any type. Well, that all changed last week after the department chose a black lab to join their team.

It was a connection like no other.

“Chief and I looked at each other and said, that’s the dog,” Reece’s handler, York said.

After looking at three dogs from a breeder in Connecticut, 14-month-old Reece was the one. His handler Joshua York said it was his drive.

“We hid his ball from him, and he just wouldn’t give up until he came back with it, so that’s what we are looking for, just a never give up.”

It’s an important trait to have for an important role.

“Reece’s only job is going to be sniffing out narcotics. He is going to be a single purpose K9 unit that only focuses on drugs,” Bucknam said.

Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam says they’ve needed the dog for many years to help curb the drug problem in the area.

“Right now, the drug epidemic in the United States is just out of control, and what we are really hoping is to provide the assistance to help that people with substance abuse need, and we have many programs here in Skowhegan through Kennebec Behavioral Health, Somerset Public Health, Redington-Fairview Hospital, and we want to get those folks the help that they need,” Bucknam said.

Bucknam says sometimes it takes a bad moment to get people the help they need, and that’s where Reece comes in.

“Most people hide their drugs from us, so he is going to need to be able to search for that till he is absolutely sure he either can’t find it or he ultimately comes up with it,” York said.

Reece will also be able to help other agencies, but first comes training.

“Starting on August 28th, he and I will be going to the Maine Criminal Justice Academy for ten weeks,” York said.

There, they will teach him everything from obedience to narcotics detection.

“Our ultimate goal is to see people who have substance abuse recover and carry on a normal life,” Chief Bucknam said.

