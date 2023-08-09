Quiet tonight more rain for the end of the week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low pressure system that brought us buckets of rain across the state yesterday continues to push off to the northeast tonight. A few isolated light showers are still lingering across northeastern Maine. Those remaining showers will continue to lift out of the area over the course of the evening. The whole region will dry out tonight as high pressure builds overhead. Clouds will also continue to decrease across the state overnight becoming partly cloudy to mostly clear, with lows dropping down into the mid to upper 50′s.

Thursday will be a pretty decent day starting off with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. While the region will stay mostly dry, there is the chance for a few pop-up showers across northern Maine in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures on Thursday will reach the upper 60′s north to mid to upper 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. Then another system will be approaching from the southwest late Thursday night into Friday. Clouds will slowly increase from southwest to northeast Thursday afternoon/evening ahead of the approaching low. This system will bring widespread rain, heavy at times, overnight Thursday into Friday. The bulk of the rain will exit to the northeast Friday morning, however, some isolated to scattered showers are still likely throughout the day on Friday. On average most locations across the state should expect anywhere between .5″ to 1.25″ of rain, but with already saturated ground, flooding will be a concern. Any left over showers should diminish overnight Friday, then high pressure will build back in for the day on Saturday. Another system will approach overnight Saturday into Sunday bringing another round of showers and storms.

TONIGHT: Dry, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows drop down into the mid to upper 50′s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to start, clouds increase during the afternoon and evening, some isolated showers possible across northern Maine. Highs reach the upper 70′s north to lower 80′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. The rain, heavy at times moves in overnight.

FRIDAY: Lingering showers with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs reach the upper 60′s north to mid to upper 70′s Downeast. Westerly winds gusting up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, highs reach the upper 70′s north to lower 80′s Downeast.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. Highs reach the mid 70′s north to upper 70′s and low 80′s Downeast.

MONDAY: partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs reach the 70′s and 80′s.

