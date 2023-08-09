Portland faces Aug. 16 deadline to find new shelter for 200 asylum seekers in Expo building

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The clock is ticking for the City of Portland. In one week, the city’s largest shelter for asylum seekers will close. The temporary emergency shelter that opened up at the Portland Exposition Building (“The Expo”) this spring needs to be vacated for the start of Maine Celtics’ NBA G League basketball season.

When the families are asked to leave the Expo in seven days, it is not known where they will go or be housed, as all other city shelters and available hotel rooms are full.

Since Jan.1, 2023, a surge of 1,613 asylum seekers, mostly from the African nations of Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo, have registered with the city.

A maximum of 270 filled the Expo’s temporary emergency shelter when it opened in April. Their numbers are down to 200 people from 70 families.

Some moved into the city’s shelter for homeless families, while other, single asylum seekers occupy 60% of the 208-beds at the city’s Homeless Services Center, which opened in March.

The Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition has sheltered -- and fed, with the help of the nonprofit Amistad -- 77 asylum seekers, with mattresses on a gym floor, in the Salvation Army building.

“These people who are waiting for places to become available here might be sleeping outside. They might be couch-surfing within the community. They might be sleeping in a friend’s car,” said Charlie Gauvin, Integration and Resettlement Manager, Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition. “It shows the need for a more widespread response among municipalities and not just within the city of Portland.”

Gauvin said MIRC has succeeded in placing about a dozen asylum seekers who were staying at the Salvation Army in apartments in Lewiston.

Portland leaders are promoting Project Home, run by the Quality Housing Coalition, which will pay homeowners a $700 to $900 monthly stipend to host families.

Of 100 homeowners who initially expressed interest, 30 are currently being interviewed.

“Finding good housing and a good fit isn’t just throwing someone into a room anywhere. It’s got to be a good fit,” said Brit Vitalius, a Quality Housing Coalition board member. “We are going out and looking at the housing, looking at its proximity to shopping and transportation.”

Since City Manager Danielle West and Mayor Kate Snyder announced a push for Project Home on July 18, there’s been only one successful placement of an asylum seeker family.

“We’re getting inquiries from all over, as far as Bridgton, Portland, Brunswick, Lewiston,” Vitalius said. “We’re really matchmakers, and we are trying to find homes, people with an extra bedroom, maybe a little more house than they need, who can put up some of these asylum seekers while they look for more permanent housing.”

He said some of the obstacles include “size, language, personality, the size of the family, the size of the house, the location, where do they need to get?”

The city promises more information on its plans for new shelter and housing for Expo families on Friday.

A new shelter meant to accommodate 180 asylum seekers, a converted beverage warehouse near the Homeless Services Center, won’t be ready until November.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.