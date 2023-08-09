Portion of Hammond Street in Bangor will be paved this week

(MGN Online)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A big portion of Hammond Street in Bangor will be paved Thursday and Friday.

The work will be done between the intersection with Union Street up to the I-95 ramps.

There will be flaggers and detours, so expect delays while traveling in the area.

There will also be no parking on that section of Hammond Street during this time.

