Palomas Gifts to hold grand opening on Friday

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new business in Bangor is getting ready for its grand opening Friday.

Palomas Gifts opened its doors earlier this month.

Located at 78 Harlow Street, the gift shop has items from over 100 vendors.

They’re open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Owner Becky Garcia says opening a store like this has been a dream of hers since she was a teenager.

“It has been amazing. People were so welcoming. I’ve had so many people come in, so many people the first thing they say is, ‘wow,’ so it’s a great feeling to know that I feel very welcome in the community,” said Garcia.

The grand opening is set for 10 a.m. on Friday.

To learn more about Palomas Gifts you can visit their Facebook page.

