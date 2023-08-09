Officials reopen Route 9 to 1 lane after crash

Additional power outages are expected
Clifton Crash 8-8-23
Clifton Crash 8-8-23(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County sheriff’s office is currently investigating a crash on route 9 in clifton.

On August 8, a truck crashed into a power line near Parks Pond.

The crash caused power lines to come down and closed route 9 temporarily.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Power outages were also issued after the crash.

Utility companies are responding due to a possibility of additional power outages.

The route is currently back open however Penobscot county officials say it’s limited to one lane.

