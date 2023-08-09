Milo man accused of killing infant son pleads guilty to manslaughter

PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A man accused of killing his infant son pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge of manslaughter.

Reginald Melvin of Milo was arrested in August of 2021 for the death of his one month old son.

Melvin originally pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

His trial was scheduled to get underway next week.

Melvin will now be sentenced next Wednesday.

