Maine Game Warden and his K9 locate missing 85-Year-Old man

Missing Parkman Man Rescued
Missing Parkman Man Rescued(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARKMAN, Maine - A missing 85-year-old man was rescued by a Maine Game Warden and his K9 before heavy rains moved into the state.

Gene Wilbur of Parkman was reported missing from his home around 6:40 p.m. Monday night.

Eight game wardens were called to the area, as well as a pilot, K9 searchers, and a Piscataquis County Sheriff’s deputy to look for Wilbur ahead of Monday night’s storms.

A neighboring family told authorities Wilbur, who has dementia, was last seen around 8:30 a.m., but when they went to visit him later in the afternoon, he was gone.

Game Warden Chad Robertson and Warden K9 Storm searched a trail that lead to a bog, finding Wilbur only twenty minutes after their search began.

According to officials, Wilbur was over a quarter of a mile from his home, along the edge of a bog.

Officials say his feet and legs were wet and he was unable to stand.

Game wardens helped get Wilbur out of the woods and into an ambulance.

