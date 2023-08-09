Holden farm invites the community in for dinner series

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Over the past few years, a couple in Holden has been hard at work breathing new life into a historic farm.

It’s not just animals, flowers, and vegetables they nurture and grow on their land. It’s community, too.

“Whether it’s the pastured pork or the vegetables, it’s kind of the culmination of everything that we’re doing all in one meal,” said Andrew Toothacker of Hart Farm.

Like everything Andrew and Becky Toothacker do at Hart Farm in Holden, their multi-course dinner series has grown from the ground up.

“The supper series kind of grew out of our love for cooking for other people and introducing, reintroducing, people to Maine cuisine. Andrew is really great at cooking and loves to do it, and I love hosting people. So, it has really been a great blend of everything that we like to do,” said Becky, Hart Farm co-owner.

With a background that includes fine dining as well a stint training in France, Andrew brought all that experience to Maine in 2020. He and his wife bought the then-dormant property and are making it their mission to be good stewards of the land.

