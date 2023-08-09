Holden farm invites the community in for dinner series

Hart Farm in Holden
Hart Farm in Holden(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Over the past few years, a couple in Holden has been hard at work breathing new life into a historic farm.

It’s not just animals, flowers, and vegetables they nurture and grow on their land. It’s community, too.

“Whether it’s the pastured pork or the vegetables, it’s kind of the culmination of everything that we’re doing all in one meal,” said Andrew Toothacker of Hart Farm.

Like everything Andrew and Becky Toothacker do at Hart Farm in Holden, their multi-course dinner series has grown from the ground up.

“The supper series kind of grew out of our love for cooking for other people and introducing, reintroducing, people to Maine cuisine. Andrew is really great at cooking and loves to do it, and I love hosting people. So, it has really been a great blend of everything that we like to do,” said Becky, Hart Farm co-owner.

With a background that includes fine dining as well a stint training in France, Andrew brought all that experience to Maine in 2020. He and his wife bought the then-dormant property and are making it their mission to be good stewards of the land.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

FILE
Skowhegan State Fair opens on Thursday
Versant Power
Versant Power builds fence to keep out critters
Palomas Gifts
Palomas Gifts to hold grand opening on Friday
Courageous Steps Project
Courageous Steps Project takes on 10th annual Back to School Drive