Gradually Drying Out & Brightening Up Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The system that brought us the wet weather yesterday and last night will move off to our east today. We’ll start the day with lots of clouds and a chance for some lingering showers. The best chance for showers this morning will be over northern and eastern areas. As the storm pulls away from the area, the shower chances will decrease by mid-morning or so. Moisture wrapping around the departing storm will keep lots of clouds over the area through the morning but as northwesterly winds usher drier air into the region, we’ll see skies gradually brightening from west to east across the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be a bit warmer today with highs in the mid-60s to near 70° north and low to mid-70s elsewhere. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid-50s to near 60°.

A ridge of high pressure will bring us a good day Thursday. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds during the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the north and west. The cold front may trigger a few showers and thunderstorms over northern and western parts of the state later in the day but overall the bulk of the day will be dry. Thursday’s temperatures will be more summer-like with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Low pressure will bring a cold front through the state late Thursday night into Friday. This will bring rain and possibly a few thunderstorms to the area Thursday night and Friday morning. It looks like the rain could be heavy at times especially in any thunderstorms that develop. The front will move to our east Friday morning bringing the rain to an end then followed by drier weather Friday afternoon. Expect skies to gradually brighten Friday afternoon as drier air moves in behind the departing cold front. Temperatures will be in the 70s for most spots Friday afternoon. High pressure will bring us a good start to the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Today: Scattered showers possible this morning, mainly over northern and eastern areas otherwise mostly cloudy during the morning then skies gradually brightening from west to east this afternoon and evening. Highs between 67°-76°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 54°-60°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny start then increasing clouds late morning through the afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon north and west of Bangor. Warmer with highs between 77°-85°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Morning showers possible then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs near 70° north, low to mid-70s elsewhere.

