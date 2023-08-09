Fugitives wanted in Oklahoma found in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two fugitives wanted in Oklahoma, were taken into custody in Southern Maine Tuesday afternoon.

According to Maine State Police, information led troopers to Hollis where 40-year old Casey Mumford and his wife, 38-year old Elizabeth were arrested without incident.

They were traveling through Maine in a tractor trailer.

The husband and wife are wanted on felony charges in Oklahoma including sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual abuse of a minor, manufacturing child pornography, enabling child sexual abuse, and child neglect.

