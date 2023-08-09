Employee taken to hospital after chlorine reaction at Maine campground

NAPLES, Maine (WMTW) - Officials were on the scene of an incident at a campground in Naples Wednesday morning.

Emergency responders in Cumberland County say officials were at KOA Campground for a chlorine reaction at a pool house.

According to officials, an employee was stacking chlorine tabs in a tube around 8:30 a.m. When the employee ran out of one brand, he used another.

Authorities say mixing the two brands caused a chemical reaction that melted the tube and resulted in chlorine fumes.

The chlorine was limited to the pool house.

Officials say no one was hurt, but the employee was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

