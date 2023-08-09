COVID cases and hospitalizations are increasing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The fall and winter season is fast approaching, and Mainers are being asked to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID.

Recently, there’s been an uptick in both cases and hospitalizations, not just across the state, but nationwide.

Mainers are asked to get vaccinated if they haven’t been already.

If you’re going to an indoor gathering, you may want to consider wearing a mask.

One local medical expert says although it may be upsetting for people to hear, it’s important to acknowledge that COVID is still prevalent in the world.

“Unfortunately, we don’t think COVID is ever going to be over. We think this is going to be something that we will just have to learn to live with on a regular basis and take extra precautions when we know that risk factors are high. Right now, we’re not in that category yet, but we are definitely headed in that direction, and we’d like to see that stop before it does,” said Dr. James Jarvis, Medical Director of Education at Eastern Maine Medical Center.

