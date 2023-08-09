Courageous Steps Project takes on 10th annual Back to School Drive

Courageous Steps Project
Courageous Steps Project(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - You’re not too late if you’d like to be part of the effort to help children across the area get school supplies for the upcoming year.

The Courageous Steps Project has been holding its Back-to-School Drive for 10 years.

On Wednesday they were outside the Governor’s in Old Town collecting donations.

They say every little bit helps.

“We all know that families are struggling, schools are struggling. Anything that we can do to help alleviate some of that pressure, some of that stress off from the families in the schools, it’s less that they have to worry about,” said Tina Roderick, board member with the Courageous Steps Project.

If you’d like to contribute, you can follow this link.

