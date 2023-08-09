Austin Theriault, Travis Mills Foundation entering Oxford 250

MT. VERNON, Maine (WABI) - Fort Kent’s Austin Theriault and the Travis Mills Foundation are teaming up again to help recalibrated post-9/11 veterans and their families.

They’re raising funds to support recalibrated post-9/11 veterans and their families (WABI)

“I told myself I’d only come out of retirement if it was for a good cause. This is obviously a great cause. We have an opportunity to raise a bunch of money,” said Theriault, 2007 ARCA Series champion.

“(Austin’s team) is hoping to raise enough funds to sponsor a week of families, which is eight families from all across our wonderful nation. Those families come up here and get to have rest and relaxation, but also do activities that are adapted to them specifically for their injuries. If they want to kayak and they’re missing both legs and an arm, we have ways to adapt that so they can do that with their family. We have a high ropes course that people in wheelchairs actually can go through,” said Travis Mills, founder/president, Travis Mills Foundation.

Bar Harbor Bank and Trust is sponsoring the basic race funding for the Oxford 250, and another donor has given $50,000. Donation links are on Theriault’s social media accounts and TravisMillsFoundation.org.

“We’re so grateful to have the people on our team that are going to give us the chance to give back to these families and show them how to do things adaptively with outdoor activities as well as indoor activities,” said Mills.

“They need a place to just take a break, hit the reset button on life, and Travis and his team do a great job recalibrating these veterans so that they feel like they have a grasp on life again,” said Theriault.

Theriault will earn $100 for every completed lap plus a $25,000 bonus for a top-five finish if he qualifies. He discussed the keys to the race as he shoots for an extra $50,000 for the foundation.

“It’s all about attrition, staying out of trouble, being respectful, and just saving your equipment so you’re there with about 50 laps to go, and then you can make a charge for the win,” said Theriault.

Their race fundraising partnership extends from Homestead Miami all the way back to Maine.

“Having it here close to home at the Oxford 250 is truly special because it’s here in our backyard. We have 37 program weeks in person this year. We’re going to go over 40 next year. Being able to fund a full week of families means the world to us. It really helps us give back and continue what we do out here at the Travis Mills Foundation,” said Mills.

“When we work together, we can accomplish a lot, and it’s great to see that,” said Theriault.

They’re teaming up to support American heroes.

It costs roughly $50,000 to run the foundation’s facilities for one week.

The 50th Annual Oxford 250 is set for Sun. Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. at Oxford Plains Speedway.

