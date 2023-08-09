1 killed, 3 other injured in Jonesboro crash

Collision on Route 1 Tuesday afternoon
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Maine (WABI) - Maine State police are investigating a crash on Route 1 that killed one person and injured three others.

It happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say 69-year-old Lenore Faulkingham of Whitneyville was traveling east on Route 1 when her pickup crossed the center line, hitting the SUV 62-year-old Tammy O’neal of Machias was driving.

O’Neal’s sister, 68-year-old Diana O’neal was a passenger in the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tammy O’Neal, Faulkingham and her 15-year-old grandson were all taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Trump promised a new "state-of-the-art" VA hospital in New Hampshire and to restore the ban on...
Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail in first presidential primary state of New Hampshire
They were wanted in Oklahoma on several offenses, including sexual abuse of a minor.
Fugitives wanted in Oklahoma found in Maine
Missing Parkman Man Rescued
Maine Game Warden and his K9 locate missing 85-Year-Old man
Clifton Crash 8-8-23
Officials reopen Route 9 to 1 lane after crash