1 killed, 3 other injured in Jonesboro crash

JONESBORO, Maine (WABI) - Maine State police are investigating a crash on Route 1 that killed one person and injured three others.

It happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say 69-year-old Lenore Faulkingham of Whitneyville was traveling east on Route 1 when her pickup crossed the center line, hitting the SUV 62-year-old Tammy O’neal of Machias was driving.

O’Neal’s sister, 68-year-old Diana O’neal was a passenger in the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tammy O’Neal, Faulkingham and her 15-year-old grandson were all taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

