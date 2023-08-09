1 killed, 3 other injured in Jonesboro crash
Collision on Route 1 Tuesday afternoon
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Maine (WABI) - Maine State police are investigating a crash on Route 1 that killed one person and injured three others.
It happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities say 69-year-old Lenore Faulkingham of Whitneyville was traveling east on Route 1 when her pickup crossed the center line, hitting the SUV 62-year-old Tammy O’neal of Machias was driving.
O’Neal’s sister, 68-year-old Diana O’neal was a passenger in the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tammy O’Neal, Faulkingham and her 15-year-old grandson were all taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
