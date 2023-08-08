Volunteers wanted for Bangor committee vacancies

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is looking for volunteers to fill three dozen committee vacancies.

Positions range from Tree Board, Downtown Parking Advisory Group, Firearms Discharge Committee, and much more.

Each one has different term lengths and varying schedules.

Some meet during the day, others in the evening; some meet two times a year, others once a month.

So, there really is something for everyone.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 1. After that, members of the city council will go through applications and conduct interviews.

City officials say it’s a great way to get involved in your community and have your voice heard.

“There’s a lot of work to do in the city and the city relies on the volunteer boards to assist with doing a lot of the background work and making recommendations for things that need to change or to get better. The committees really are important to our community,” said Lisa Goodwin, city clerk.

For detailed information on what each committee does, go to bangormaine.gov/volunteer.

That’s where you’ll find a link to apply, too.

“I would probably like being on the board of ethics, because I like that. That’s interesting to me. But somebody else might be more into culture. And if you like beautification, and you want to see the trees and you want to determine which trees in town should come down or where there should be more planted, then maybe that would be for you,” Goodwin said.

Appointments start in January.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.