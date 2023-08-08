Rain, Heavy at Times Today, Flash Flooding Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure is forecast to move out of the Great Lakes Region crossing Southern Quebec today then across Northern Maine tonight and early Wednesday. This is expected to bring some moderate to heavy rainfall to the state throughout the day as south/southeasterly flow ahead of the system transports a lot of moisture into the area. Plan on periods of rain today, some of which will be heavy at times. A few thunderstorms are possible too... nothing severe but any thunderstorms will likely produce heavy downpours as well. The combination of clouds and rain will keep temperatures on the cooler side with highs only in the 60s to around 70° this afternoon. Rain will begin to taper off from southwest to northeast across the state tonight/early Wednesday. By this time, most areas can expect an average of 1″-2″ of rain with locally higher amounts up to 3″-4″ possible. This will lead to the risk of flash flooding in poor drainage areas, low-lying areas, rivers and streams. Use caution if you have travel plans today and make sure to never drive through a flooded roadway... “Turn Around... Don’t Drown”. Rain will taper to scattered showers from west to east tonight with the bulk of the steady/heavier rain exiting by midnight or so. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Shower chances linger early Wednesday as low pressure exits the area. We’ll start with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some scattered showers followed by brightening skies and drier conditions during the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Thursday looks like a good day overall with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front approaching the area could trigger a few showers or thunderstorms over northern and western parts of the state otherwise most areas look dry for Thursday. Thursday’s highs will climb to the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll have a better chance for some rain Thursday night and early Friday as the cold front crosses the state. Lingering showers will move out Friday morning and give way to drier and brighter conditions during the afternoon. Some cooler air moving in behind the front will give us temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s for highs Friday afternoon. High pressure will bring us a good start to the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Today: Periods of rain, heavy at times. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs between 63°-70°. Southeast wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Periods of rain tapering to scattered showers. Rain could be heavy at times. Lows between 58°-64°. Wind will become west/northwest 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible during the morning then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs between 67°-75°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. A few showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon mainly north and west of Bangor. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Morning showers possible then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

