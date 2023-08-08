Rain Coming To An End Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain continues to fall across most of the region with some of the heaviest rain now moving north & east of Bangor. The rain will gradually end from southwest to northeast as the center of the low moves overhead. By midnight, the rain should be free and clear of the region although standing water on some roadways will be possible once the rain ends as drainage continues to try to keep up with the heavy rain. Overnight lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s with areas of patchy fog.

Clouds will remain into early Wednesday morning and will gradually break apart with some far northern & eastern spots keep clouds into tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be slightly warmer than today with most locations reaching the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds will shift out of the WNW and at times will gust up to 25 mph.

More sunshine is expected on Thursday with highs that will range from the upper 70s to the low 80s. There will be an isolated risk of a shower or storm during the afternoon in the mountains. The rest of the region is expected to remain dry.

Another low will move in Tuesday night and will bring more rain to the region lasting into Friday morning. Friday will have highs in the 70s.

Saturday is expected to be dry with seasonable highs. Sunday there will be the chance for afternoon showers & storms.

TONIGHT: Rain gradually ending. Clouds will remain and some fog will develop. Lows in the 50s and 60s with winds becoming WSW at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds in the morning with partial clearing through the rest of the day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Breezy WNW winds gusting up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s. A few afternoon showers & storms in the mountains.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers & storms. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers & storms. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 70s.

