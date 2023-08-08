Native Mainer fighting in Ukraine dies during mortar attack, family confirms

BAKHMUT, Donetsk Oblast (WMTW) - A Maine native fighting in Ukraine was killed during a Mortar attack, his family confirms.

The family of Jeffrey Judd Jones says he died during a mortar attack near Bakhmut on July 31.

Jones grew up in Bowdoinham and vacationed in Harpswell. Most recently, he was a resident of Perry, Georgia.

Jones’ father told Maine’s Total Coverage he was a foreign fighter in the armed forces of Ukraine and had traveled to the country twice to help the Ukrainian people, particularly children.

Jones served in the American Ukrainian Foundation, supporting humanitarian efforts.

His ashes will be returned to Bangor this month.

