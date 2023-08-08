More than 150 Maine driving instructors attend annual Driver Educator Summit

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - AAA Northern New England partnered with the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety and the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles for the annual Driver Educator Summit.

More than 150 driving instructors across the state were in attendance to learn from national experts on developments in driver training and vehicle technology.

Some of the events focused on the effects of distractions amongst teenage drivers including the use of marijuana and texting.

“Right now, we’re about midway through the 100 deadliest days. That’s that period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when teen driver crashes spike. So, this is a really timely opportunity for the state of Maine and AAA to host this event to connect with the driver educators in the state and help them increase their knowledge on vehicle technologies and teaching techniques to get out there and really try to drive the numbers down. We don’t want teens crashing and dying on a highway, so we need to do everything we can to improve that situation,” said Pat Moody, manager of Public Affairs

Officials are looking at new ways to implement lessons into driver education courses, especially with motorcycle safety.

“Because last year was a very deadly year on Maine’s roads for motorcyclists, and about half of those fatalities were due to motorcycle versus vehicle crashes. So, how can we emphasize that in the curriculum of driver ed to ensure that the young drivers are learning the right habits? So, it’s really an opportunity for the state agencies to give that feedback and infuse those kinds of things back into the instructors,” said Chris Ireland, director of License Services

Gary Boyd has been a driving instructor for 40 years, and as more new drivers hit the road, he wants to emphasize how driving is a privilege.

“You’ve got to take it seriously and understand that it’s a huge responsibility,” said Gary Boyd, instructor

