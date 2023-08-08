Matttawamkeag boy places 7th in second round of Mullet Champ competition

6-year-old Vance Pelkey entered Mullet Championship
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MATTAWAMKEAG, Maine (WABI) - Last month we told you about a 6-year-old Mattawamkeag boy who embraces his mullet so much, he entered a national competition!

Well, your votes helped.

Vance Pelkey came in seventh place in the second round of the Mullet Champ competition.

That means round three is in the works right now.

Pelkey is asking for you to support his locks of glory and cast your votes again!

Voting is open now until Friday and you can vote here.

