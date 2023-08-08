Maine AG’s Office rules deadly police shooting of Augusta man at homeless shelter as justified

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office has ruled a deadly police shooting involving a man with Autism in 2021 at an Augusta homeless shelter was justified.

Dustin Paradis, 34, of Augusta was shot after police were called to the Bread of Life Ministries for a call about a man threatening people with a knife.

When they arrived, they say they found a man who had been assaulted by Paradis.

That man was eventually taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two Augusta police officers, Sebastian Guptill and Chris Blodgett, had an armed confrontation with Paradis, and he died from his injuries.

According to the attorney general’s report, Paradis charged at the officers with his knife and ignored several commands to put the knife down.

Every officer involved shooting investigated by the Office of the Attorney General has been ruled as justified.

