Maine AG’s Office rules deadly police shooting of Augusta man at homeless shelter as justified

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office has ruled a deadly police shooting involving a man with Autism in 2021 at an Augusta homeless shelter was justified.

Dustin Paradis, 34, of Augusta was shot after police were called to the Bread of Life Ministries for a call about a man threatening people with a knife.

When they arrived, they say they found a man who had been assaulted by Paradis.

That man was eventually taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two Augusta police officers, Sebastian Guptill and Chris Blodgett, had an armed confrontation with Paradis, and he died from his injuries.

According to the attorney general’s report, Paradis charged at the officers with his knife and ignored several commands to put the knife down.

Every officer involved shooting investigated by the Office of the Attorney General has been ruled as justified.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Aubuchon Hardware's new cat
Lincoln hardware store needs your help naming adopted cat
Maine roads
More than 150 Maine driving instructors attend annual Driver Educator Summit
Bangor committee vacancies
Volunteers wanted for Bangor committee vacancies
Fairfield area under flood watch until midnight
Fairfield area under flood watch until midnight