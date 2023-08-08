Lincoln hardware store needs your help naming adopted cat

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Lincoln have a dilemma.

And they’re asking for you to chime in.

Aubuchon Hardware has a new addition to their team.

“We have a co-worker, and he’s on the board for the Humane Society, so the second I even mentioned possibly getting a cat...like all the other hardware stores, the other Aubuchons, have cats already, some of whom have like two or three. But, the manager was kind of always on edge about getting a cat, so it was kind of tricky. But, after a lot of convincing from me and from him, she finally was like, yeah, fine. I guess we could get a cat,” said Delany Kneeland, assistant manager for the Aubuchon Hardware store in Lincoln.

The store has adopted a cat, and she’s already making herself at home.

“We got her Saturday morning, and we let her start roaming that night, and she was right up in customers arms, like cuddled right up to them. She’s very, very...she’s...I mean, she’s standing right there right now. But she’s a very personable cat. People will come in just to see the cat,” Kneeland said.

She’s making an impression on employees, too.

“It’s been awesome. I wanted a cat here for such a long time, and she was like, she’s the perfect, perfect choice. Honestly. Come here. Hey, where are you going?” Kneeland said.

But there’s one thing missing.

“We’ve had a lot of people coming up asking what’s your name? And they’ve been giving us different suggestions and stuff. So, that’s been really, really awesome. We still haven’t picked one yet. We’ve all been kind of fighting over it,” Kneeland said.

They’ve received suggestions in the store and through their Facebook page.

“Someone had mentioned... like Care Bear. We had a little girl last night who was in here for like an hour and a half, and she was saying Clover. She was running around calling her Clover. She’s like, ‘That’s her name.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ And I’ve just been calling her Miss Kitty until we figure out an actual name,” Kneeland added.

For now, she remains the cat with no name.

They are still accepting suggestions.

“Either on the Facebook page or they can come in and visit with her. That might make them make a better decision if they meet her, and we’ll take names down at the register, and we’ll have to decide from there, I guess,” Kneeland said.

To give your name suggestion, you can stop by Aubuchon Hardware in Lincoln or reach out on their Facebook page.

Also, the folks at Aubuchon Hardware said that they adopted the cat from the Penobscot Valley Humane Society. They added that the shelter is a great place to find a new furry friend, and is always in need of donations.

For more information, you can go to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.