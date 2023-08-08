Flood warnings issued for several counties

Flood warnings issued for several counties
Flood warnings issued for several counties(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for several counties today, including parts of Kennebec, Somerset, and Franklin.

Some of the communities keeping an eye on the rain are Waterville, Fairfield, Farmington, Skowhegan, Oakland, Madison, Jay, Clinton, Belgrade, and Kingfield.

Vanessa Corson, Public Information Officer for the Maine Emergency Management Agency, says people need to pay attention to the safety messages on road signs along I-95.

Corson says people also need to slow down to prevent hydroplaning.

“If you plan on traveling, you need to do a few things. You need to plan ahead plan for extra time, that it’s going to take longer to get there, or that you may need to detour. You also should let somebody know where you’re going and when you expect to be there. And then, the courtesy of telling them once you arrive,” Corson said. “If you come across any road barriers, do not try to go through them. You should turn around because you don’t know what’s beyond them. And also, if you come to a roadway that’s flooded, don’t risk it. You need to turn around and don’t drown,” she said.

Corson says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has a free app that can give you alerts for up to five locations.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Rainfall will end from southwest to northeast this evening.
Heavy Rainfall Ending
Authorities warn of phone scam where callers claim to be U.S. Marshals, federal officials
Jeffrey Judd Jones
Native Mainer fighting in Ukraine dies during mortar attack, family confirms
Mariah Dobbins
Maine mom who pleaded guilty to her child’s overdose death begins 4-year sentence