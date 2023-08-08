Flood warnings issued for several counties

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for several counties today, including parts of Kennebec, Somerset, and Franklin.

Some of the communities keeping an eye on the rain are Waterville, Fairfield, Farmington, Skowhegan, Oakland, Madison, Jay, Clinton, Belgrade, and Kingfield.

Vanessa Corson, Public Information Officer for the Maine Emergency Management Agency, says people need to pay attention to the safety messages on road signs along I-95.

Corson says people also need to slow down to prevent hydroplaning.

“If you plan on traveling, you need to do a few things. You need to plan ahead plan for extra time, that it’s going to take longer to get there, or that you may need to detour. You also should let somebody know where you’re going and when you expect to be there. And then, the courtesy of telling them once you arrive,” Corson said. “If you come across any road barriers, do not try to go through them. You should turn around because you don’t know what’s beyond them. And also, if you come to a roadway that’s flooded, don’t risk it. You need to turn around and don’t drown,” she said.

Corson says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has a free app that can give you alerts for up to five locations.

