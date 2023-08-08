Fairfield area under flood watch until midnight

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Fairfield Police are asking drivers to be careful on the roads as heavy rain continues to fall.

They say the Fairfield area is under a flood watch until midnight.

Public Information Officer Casey Dugas says drivers need to slow down to prevent hydroplaning.

He says give yourself some space between the vehicle in front of you and keep the headlights on when the wipers are on.

“Water on the roadway can be an issue with hydroplaning. That type of thing, as well as decreased visibility. Also, we’ve had an issue earlier this year with a couple of roadways actually washing out. It’s been raining all summer still. So, it’s a lot of issues with runoff, and we just want people to be mindful of the water in the roadways,” Dugas said.

He says never cross any road barriers because you dont know what is on the other side of the roadway.

